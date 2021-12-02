SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 70,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 119.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.39%.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

