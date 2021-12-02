Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,038,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.7 days.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

