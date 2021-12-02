SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 4.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 4,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 130,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,540,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

