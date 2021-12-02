Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 236,962 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.