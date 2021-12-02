Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $299.78 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.15 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,617. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

