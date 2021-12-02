Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPSR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.