Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $616.35 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

