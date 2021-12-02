Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.