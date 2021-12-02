Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 106,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,855.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,689.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.