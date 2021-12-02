Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $64,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Select Energy Services by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

