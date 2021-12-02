Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 353,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

