Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Sells $80,322.45 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isaac Ro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of Sema4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $165,690.84.

On Monday, October 25th, Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92.

Shares of Sema4 stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 1,101,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

