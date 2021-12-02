Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $184-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.04 million.Semtech also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.27.

Semtech stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.30.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

