Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.81. Sharecare shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 9,105 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

