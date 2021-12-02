Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.81. Sharecare shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 9,105 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
