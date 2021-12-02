Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

