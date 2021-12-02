Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $27.11

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $28.49. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 4,081 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

