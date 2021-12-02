Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

