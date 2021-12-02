Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$400,469.42 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify stock opened at C$1,873.25 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1,248.55 and a twelve month high of C$2,228.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,858.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,809.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,173.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.