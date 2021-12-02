Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,869.84. 39,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,370. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,248.55 and a 12 month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,858.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,809.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market cap of C$234.85 billion and a PE ratio of 54.54.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

