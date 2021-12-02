Shopping Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.54 or 0.00066535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $34.23 million and $1.78 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,920 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

