Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Drops By 40.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.
In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
89bio stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 179,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,849. 89bio has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
