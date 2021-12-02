Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Drops By 40.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in 89bio by 30.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 179,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,849. 89bio has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

