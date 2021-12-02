Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Expands By 81.4%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.5 days.
ADBCF stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Adbri has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.73.
Adbri Company Profile
