Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Increases By 68.9%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 728,300 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.