Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Decreases By 33.3%

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

