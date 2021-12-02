Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Increases By 81.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.