Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Declines By 26.7%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,777,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

