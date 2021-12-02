Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Decreases By 27.6%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in DaVita by 65.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

