Short Interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Declines By 32.4%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 91,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,052,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $16,128,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 780,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

