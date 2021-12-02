Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Declines By 47.1%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,200. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

