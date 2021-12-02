Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Grows By 43.5%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 128,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a PE ratio of -231.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

