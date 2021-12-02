Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Rises By 47.6%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,639,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 342,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 294,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 11,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENPC remained flat at $$9.84 on Thursday. 6,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Executive Network Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

