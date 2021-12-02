Short Interest in Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Expands By 94.0%

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,691.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

FBGGF opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Fabege has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

