Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Grows By 112.9%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

