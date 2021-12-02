Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Declines By 32.3%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,446. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

