Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Drops By 35.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 87,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,586. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Harrow Health by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 385,498 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.