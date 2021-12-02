Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expands By 35.2%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HSTO traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.