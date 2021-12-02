Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Drops By 34.8%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 496,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 155,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $5,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.