Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Drops By 35.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,821,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

