Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Increases By 30.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSCT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $110.50 and a one year high of $156.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 562.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

