Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Decreases By 45.8%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY remained flat at $$5.77 on Thursday. 22,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

