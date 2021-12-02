Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Decreases By 45.8%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY remained flat at $$5.77 on Thursday. 22,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.