Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Grows By 51.4%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth about $6,763,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth about $6,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

LIZI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 507,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,652. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.