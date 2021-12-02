Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Decreases By 45.2%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

