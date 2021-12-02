Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Increases By 50.0%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.