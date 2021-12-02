Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Rises By 84.2%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MSVB stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

