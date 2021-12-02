Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Decreases By 40.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 140,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

