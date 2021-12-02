Short Interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Grows By 30.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 13,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,045,850. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $2,025,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $19,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 604.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 459,239 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

