Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Grows By 77.5%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

