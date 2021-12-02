Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Rises By 88.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.