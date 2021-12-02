Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Grows By 72.8%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

