Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Drops By 50.0%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MPGPF stock remained flat at $$9.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

