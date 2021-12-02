Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Drops By 50.0%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MPGPF stock remained flat at $$9.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

